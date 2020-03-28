Some US schools close until 2021 as COVID-19 crisis worsens

Schools across the United States have been closed, most with little notice.

And many state and local officials are unsure when classes will resume.

Some could be closed for several more weeks or months.

In the state of Virginia, schools have been cancelled for the rest of the year.

Al Jazeera’s Patty Culhane takes a look at what that means for families and students.

