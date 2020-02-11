South Africa: 30 years after Mandela’s release, Robben Island prison now leading museum

Thirty years ago, the anti-apartheid champion Nelson Mandela was released after spending 27 years behind bars. The man who, four years later, would become South Africa’s first black president was the most famous inmate of Robben Island, now the country’s most visited museum. With its 350,000 tourists every year, the former prison is an important symbol for the Rainbow Nation, where dialogue and reconciliation are a reality. But the museum has nevertheless faced strike action. Our correspondents report.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en