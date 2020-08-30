-
Montenegro: President Djukanovic votes in parliamentary election - 4 hours ago
-
The oldest married couple in the world is from Quito and has been together for 79 years - 5 hours ago
-
Bahrain: Dozens attend Ashura commemoration in Karbabad - 5 hours ago
-
Belarus: Thousands of women stage anti-Lukashenko protest in central Minsk - 5 hours ago
-
Poland: Pro-LGBT “Equality March” met with counter-protesters in Krakow - 5 hours ago
-
Italy: Arrival of hundreds of migrants met with protest in Lampedusa - 5 hours ago
-
Pakistan: People slept on roofs, we have nothing to eat – Karachi residents on severe flooding - 5 hours ago
-
Germany: Berlin rally calls for an end to COVID-19 restrictions - 5 hours ago
-
Montenegro: Voters cast ballots in parliamentary election - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Los Angeles residents react to death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman - 5 hours ago
South Africa: Bikers join mass ride to protest against farm murders
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of bikers across South Africa gathered to protest farm murders and call for immediate action from the government on early Saturday.
Bikers drove off in a convoy from Alberton, before converging at the Union Buildings in Pretoria in protest against farm attacks, racism and gender-based violence in the country.
One of the participants hailing from Lydenburg called on the authorities to take action.
”If you look at the statistics in South Africa, these huge amounts of farm attacks, we do not necessarily get the attention from all the authorities to assist in really stopping these things from happening,” she said.
Bikers were also seen placing crosses and white roses on a makeshift memorial in tribute to victims in Pretoria.
Video ID: 20200829-036
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200829-036
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly