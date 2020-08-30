South Africa: Bikers join mass ride to protest against farm murders

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of bikers across South Africa gathered to protest farm murders and call for immediate action from the government on early Saturday.

Bikers drove off in a convoy from Alberton, before converging at the Union Buildings in Pretoria in protest against farm attacks, racism and gender-based violence in the country.

One of the participants hailing from Lydenburg called on the authorities to take action.

”If you look at the statistics in South Africa, these huge amounts of farm attacks, we do not necessarily get the attention from all the authorities to assist in really stopping these things from happening,” she said.

Bikers were also seen placing crosses and white roses on a makeshift memorial in tribute to victims in Pretoria.

