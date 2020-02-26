South Africa budget: Billions pledged to tackle energy crisis

In tonight’s edition South Africa’s budget announcement includes a pledge to spend billions on ailing state electricity company Eskom. A funeral for Egypt’s former leader Hisni Mubarak focuses on his military past rather than his political legacy. And finally refugees who have been living in Kenya’s Kakuma camp return home to eastern Ethiopia, motivated in part by recent political and economic reforms in their country.

