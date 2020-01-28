South Africa considers nationalising central bank

South Africa’s governing African National Congress is moving to nationalise the central bank.

But many are concerned that could scare away foreign investment.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Johannesburg.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #SouthAfrica #Bank