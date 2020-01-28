Share
South Africa considers nationalising central bank

41 mins ago

South Africa’s governing African National Congress is moving to nationalise the central bank.
But many are concerned that could scare away foreign investment.
Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Johannesburg.

