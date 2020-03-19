South Africa: Cruise ship remains under quarantine due to coronavirus fears

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

More than 1,700 people were still under quarantine on a cruise ship in Cape Town harbour on Wednesday, amid fears over one case of coronavirus onboard.

Footage shows dozens of passengers, mainly German and Austrian nationals, waving from a ship’s dock as they waited for updates. Authorities are also waiting for coronavirus test results from other six passengers.

At least 116 cases were confirmed in the country, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of disaster and restrict travel.

