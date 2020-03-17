South Africa: Cruise ship with 1,700 onboard quarantined after suspected coronavirus case

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

South Africa has quarantined a cruise liner in Cape Town harbour after a crew member showed symptoms of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

The AIDAmira ship with 1,700 on board has been quarantined after the African country recorded 62 cases of the COVID-19 patients.

Video ID: 20200317-067

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200317-067

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly