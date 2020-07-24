South Africa faces ‘Coronavirus storm’ (C. Ramaphosa)

In South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said a ‘Coronavirus storm’ has arrived with the number of cases passing 400,000. We’ll also bring a report from Algeria about the closure of all non-essential shops to combat Covid-19 there, as businesses were counting on a key week in the retail calendar with the Eid holiday around the corner. And in Ivory Coast, we’ll take a look at attempts to clean up a district in Abidjan seen as one of the most troubled spots in the city. But with elections looming, some see the move as a superficial move to gain votes.

