-
Israel and United Arab Emirates continue to normalize relations | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
LIVE: German government holds presser following eventful anti-lockdown protest in Berlin - 2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong Protests | Between Us - 2 hours ago
-
Lebanon establishment tasks Mustapha Adib with forming new gov’t - 3 hours ago
-
Sceptics wary of Hong Kong COVID testing programme China funded - 3 hours ago
-
Meditation under freezing water – Japan offers Buddhist cure for uncertain times of COVID - 3 hours ago
-
Lebanon crisis: Who is Mustafa Adib? - 3 hours ago
-
Sudan signs peace deal with rebel groups from Darfur - 3 hours ago
-
US-Israeli flight with Kushner on board takes off for UAE after normalisation deal - 3 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Hariri nominates ambassdor to Germany as new PM after talks with president - 4 hours ago
South Africa: Protesters demand justice over killing of disabled teenager
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the police station of Eldorado Park, a Johannesburg suburb, on Sunday to demand justice over the killing of a local teenager.
Demonstrators who could be seen holding signs demanding justice and showing pictures of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies also demanded the release of community leader Majied Amien, who was arrested during a protest on Thursday.
Julies died last week in a hospital after being shot in what the police claimed to be a shootout between officers and gangsters. Local residents say the 16-year-old, who suffered from Down syndrome, was shot by the police.
On Saturday, two officers were arrested and charged with murder and ‘possibly defeating the ends of justice’, after Julies death sparked violent protests in Eldorado Park.
Video ID: 20200831-007
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200831-007
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly