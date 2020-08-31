South Africa: Protesters demand justice over killing of disabled teenager

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the police station of Eldorado Park, a Johannesburg suburb, on Sunday to demand justice over the killing of a local teenager.

Demonstrators who could be seen holding signs demanding justice and showing pictures of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies also demanded the release of community leader Majied Amien, who was arrested during a protest on Thursday.

Julies died last week in a hospital after being shot in what the police claimed to be a shootout between officers and gangsters. Local residents say the 16-year-old, who suffered from Down syndrome, was shot by the police.

On Saturday, two officers were arrested and charged with murder and ‘possibly defeating the ends of justice’, after Julies death sparked violent protests in Eldorado Park.

Video ID: 20200831-007

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200831-007

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly