South Africa sets up body to probe coronavirus corruption

Africa has passed one million coronavirus cases.

But many experts suggest the true figure is far higher.

The continent’s most developed country, South Africa, accounts for more than half of all cases.

Critics say government corruption has marred the country’s response.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports from Johannesburg, South Africa.

