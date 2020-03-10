Share
0 0 0 0

South African court clears Ramaphosa of corruption charges

5 hours ago

South Africa’s High Court has cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of misleading Parliament over a campaign donation.
It was alleged Ramaphosa lied about a $32,500 donation for his campaign to succeed Jacob Zuma as the leader of the African National Congress.
Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Ramaphosa #SouthAfrica

Leave a Comment