South African court clears Ramaphosa of corruption charges

South Africa’s High Court has cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of misleading Parliament over a campaign donation.

It was alleged Ramaphosa lied about a $32,500 donation for his campaign to succeed Jacob Zuma as the leader of the African National Congress.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports.

