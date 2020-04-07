South African health workers sue government over medical supplies

Medics in South Africa are taking the government to court over a lack of personal protective equipment.

Tens of thousands of health workers say shortages are putting them at risk.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller has more from Johannesburg.

