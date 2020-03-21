South Africa’s healthcare system threatened by coronavirus crisis

In South Africa, the number of people infected with coronavirus has risen sharply to 240.

The country’s healthcare system is already struggling, and people there worry the COVID-19 pandemic could overwhelm it entirely.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports from Johannesburg.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #SouthAfrica #Coronavirus