South Africa’s Jacob Zuma faces corruption inquiry

Corruption scandals in South Africa are expected to remain in the headlines in 2020.

Former President Jacob Zuma has denied the charges against him and is appealing a trial on deals made during his presidency.

In the next part of Al Jazeera’s series looking at the biggest stories of 2020, we examine how Zuma’s time in office has shaped the country today.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports from Johannesburg.

