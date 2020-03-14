South Africa’s repatriated citizens test negative for COVID-19

South Africa’s government has repatriated more than 120 of its citizens from Wuhan in China, where the new coronavirus originated.

So far, 38 cases of the virus have been confirmed in South Africa.

Despite assurances, none of the people who have arrived home has contracted it, some are still concerned.

Al Jazeera’s Fahmida Miller reports from a quarantine site in the province of Limpopo.

