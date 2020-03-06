South Africa’s rhino orphanage: A sanctuary in the war against poaching

At the start of the 20th century, there were half a million wild rhinoceros on the planet. Only 29,000 remain. Of these survivors, 80 percent are in South Africa where they’re still actively poached for their horns: 1,000 rhinos are slaughtered each year in the Rainbow Nation. This illegal and lucrative business supplies black markets in Asia, where some people believe rhino horns have medicinal properties. In this ongoing battle against organised crime and extinction, an orphanage caring for baby rhinos is standing its ground. France 2’s Marc de Chalvron and his team report.

