South Korea: Candidates rally ahead of world”s first national election since COVID-19 outbreak began
Candidates from the main South Korean political parties rallied in Seoul on Tuesday ahead of the world’s first nationwide elections since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Candidates in the upcoming legislative elections were seen arriving at campaign events, greeting supporters with fists and wearing protective masks, respecting precautionary measures put in place due to the coronavirus.
Minister of Interior and Safety Chin Young visited one of Seoul’s polling station to evaluate the level of preparation and remind the officials the main health security requirements.
Footage shows a sanitation point at the entrance to the polling station, where personnel will stand ready to distribute hand sanitiser, gloves and measure the temperature of the voters.
South Korea has reported 10,564 cases of coronavirus so far, 7,534 of which have recovered and 222 died with the virus.
