South Korea: Church tackles face mask shortage by making their own and distributing for free

Members of the Baeksong Church in the South Korean city of Incheon took it upon themselves to help their community tackle the current face mask shortage by producing masks in the church canteen and giving them away for free, footage from Thursday shows.

“It is hard to get masks these days. We can see many people in queues to buy masks at pharmacies and store. The head pastor has suggested we make masks and provide for the people in this community. That’s how it started. We’ve started making masks from 6 March and distribute 1,000pcs on 12 March for the first time,” said assistant pastor Park Jin Ho.

Footage shows volunteers handing out the masks as well as other church goers fabricating them inside the church. Face masks have been produced and given out every Tuesday and Thursday since the beginning of March, with people being allowed to take two masks per person. People will be given the masks along with a KF80 filter which can be reused up to seven times, they only need to sign their name to confirm they picked up their share of masks.

The initiative was sparked mainly to help community members from at risk groups, as well as everyone struggling to buy masks to protect their health.

According to reports, 91 people died from the coronavirus – also known as COVID-19 – and over 8,500 were infected in South Korea.

A large part of the reported cases was traced back to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in Daegu before spreading across the country.

