South Korea: Cinemagoers express pride after Parasite makes Oscars history
South-Korean film Parasite became the first non-English language flick to win an Oscar for best picture on Sunday. Residents of Seoul reacted to the news inside a cinema the next day.
The film is touted as a dark social satire. It has gripped the public and, for many, has showcased the reality of South Korean society and the effects of unequal wealth distribution: “Even if we use different languages, we could share the common feeling about the rich-poor gap, which is universal, through the film. It is delightful to have this chance together globally,” said one cinema-goer after watching the film.
“Seeing as he got four Academy Awards, I feel great and very proud as a Korean,” said another filmgoer in reference to director Bong Joon Ho.
After its nominations and nine months after its release in South Korean cinemas on May 30, ‘Parasite’ has become a favourite of the public – as a filmgoer attested to. “I think the film deserves to have won four Academy Awards because I like the film very much. I’ve watched it three times,” he stated.
Other filmgoers can be seen entering the cinema and purchasing popcorn and tickets to enjoy the film.
Parasite scooped up a total of four Oscars, including best international feature film and best director.
