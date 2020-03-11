South Korea coronavirus cases spike after slowdown

At least 90 people have been the latest to test positive in the South Korean capital. They were all workers at a call centre near a transportation hub in the southwest of Seoul.

This comes as the tight lockdown on China’s Hubei province – where the coronavirus was first discovered – slowly lifts.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports.

