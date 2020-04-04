-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
South Korea: Coronavirus testing centre set up at Seoul “88 Olympic stadium
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A coronavirus testing centre for overseas arrivals was set up in Seoul on the perimeter of the Olympic stadium, built for the 1988 Summer Olympics hosted by South Korea, as seen on Saturday.
Footage shows the walk-through testing centre set up in tents as well as medical staff in full-body protective clothing working as the area was cordoned off to the general public.
The testing site was mainly set up to test international arrivals to curb the spread of the virus.
According to the latest data published by the Johns Hopkins University, South Korea reported over 10,000 infection cases and 177 deaths.
Video ID: 20200404-028
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200404-028
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly