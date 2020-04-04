South Korea: Coronavirus testing centre set up at Seoul “88 Olympic stadium

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A coronavirus testing centre for overseas arrivals was set up in Seoul on the perimeter of the Olympic stadium, built for the 1988 Summer Olympics hosted by South Korea, as seen on Saturday.

Footage shows the walk-through testing centre set up in tents as well as medical staff in full-body protective clothing working as the area was cordoned off to the general public.

The testing site was mainly set up to test international arrivals to curb the spread of the virus.

According to the latest data published by the Johns Hopkins University, South Korea reported over 10,000 infection cases and 177 deaths.

