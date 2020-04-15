South Korea: Country becomes first to hold national election since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Voters in Seoul could be seen queueing to cast their vote in South Korea’s 21st parliamentary elections on Wednesday despite the current coronavirus outbreak, with sanitising and social distancing measures put in place to ensure their safety.

Former prime minister and Jongno district in Seoul candidate Lee Nak Yeon could be seen arriving at the polling station wearing a face mask and sanitising his hands as well as putting on disposable gloves and keeping safety distance to cast his vote.

According to the latest data published by the Johns Hopkins University, South Korea reported over 10,590 coronavirus infections and 225 deaths.

