-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
South Korea: Country becomes first to hold national election since start of COVID-19 pandemic
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Voters in Seoul could be seen queueing to cast their vote in South Korea’s 21st parliamentary elections on Wednesday despite the current coronavirus outbreak, with sanitising and social distancing measures put in place to ensure their safety.
Former prime minister and Jongno district in Seoul candidate Lee Nak Yeon could be seen arriving at the polling station wearing a face mask and sanitising his hands as well as putting on disposable gloves and keeping safety distance to cast his vote.
According to the latest data published by the Johns Hopkins University, South Korea reported over 10,590 coronavirus infections and 225 deaths.
Video ID: 20200415-014
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200415-014
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly