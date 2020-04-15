South Korea: Daegu ready for national election as country recovers from coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Supporters of candidates running for South Korea national election were loud and vibrant as they took to the streets of Daegu on Wednesday as the city has slowly started to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea has become the first country to run a national election since the start of the pandemic.

Daegu which became the first big epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic outside of China has not reported any new cases of the illness.

