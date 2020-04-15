South Korea holds parliamentary election amid Covid-19 pandemic

South Koreans began going to the polls on Wednesday to elect members of parliament, wearing masks and plastic gloves as part of strict safety measures in one of the first national elections held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

