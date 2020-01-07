South Korea inequality: Youth fed up with wealth gap

South Korea’s president has promised to create more jobs, boost workers’ pay and help the poor.

It comes as a new study reveals young people in the country are feeling increasingly pessimistic about the future as the economy worsens.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul.

