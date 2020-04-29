South Korea launches world’s biggest container ship

The world’s biggest container ship has been launched in South Korea, just as global trade is suffering a sharp downturn due to the pandemic.

But having largely controlled the spread of the disease in its country, the government is now looking to repair the economic damage.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from the port city of Busan.

