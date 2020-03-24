South Korea: Life slowly going back to normal in Seoul amid global coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

In the centre of the South Korean capital of Seoul, squares, parks, supermarkets and streets were seen full of people again, footage filmed on Monday shows.

Life appeared to be slowly getting back to normal, after the country was hit with the coronavirus pandemic. Face masks, however, continued to be abundant.

Around 9000 cases were confirmed although about 3100 people are said to have recovered according to the latest government numbers, though the number of new cases as continued to decrease, with the country reportedly counting the lowest number of new confirmed cases since its peak four weeks ago.

