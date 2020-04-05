-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
South Korea: Locals enjoy cherry blossoms in Seoul despite festival cancellation
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
People gathered in parks to take photos of cherry blossoms in Seoul on Sunday, despite the annual festival being cancelled this years due to coronavirus fears.
Footage shows some areas cordoned off to foot traffic, but parks appeared to be full of citizens enjoying the warm weather. Others were seen holding up reminders to keep a safe distance and providing hand sanitiser to the springtime promenaders.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 10,000 on Friday, and the government has strict quarantine measures in place for those entering the country from abroad, with heavy fines for those found to be in non-compliance.
Video ID: 20200405-017
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200405-017
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly