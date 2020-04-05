South Korea: Locals enjoy cherry blossoms in Seoul despite festival cancellation

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

People gathered in parks to take photos of cherry blossoms in Seoul on Sunday, despite the annual festival being cancelled this years due to coronavirus fears.

Footage shows some areas cordoned off to foot traffic, but parks appeared to be full of citizens enjoying the warm weather. Others were seen holding up reminders to keep a safe distance and providing hand sanitiser to the springtime promenaders.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 10,000 on Friday, and the government has strict quarantine measures in place for those entering the country from abroad, with heavy fines for those found to be in non-compliance.

