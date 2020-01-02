-
South Korea: New strategic weapon of N. Korea will hamper denuclearisation – govt. spokesman
South Korean Unification Ministry spokesman, Lee Sang-min, said that North Korean plans to present “new strategic weapon” will hamper denuclearisation on the peninsula, in Seoul on Wednesday.
“The South Korean government notes North Korea mentioned [that the world] will soon see a new strategic weapon. We express our stance that if North Korea indeed puts this into action, it will not help the denuclearisation negotiations and efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula,” stressed the spokesman.
He also expressed his hopes that the talks between the US and North Korea will be held shortly.
Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un promised that his country will continue to develop strategic weapons if the US doesn’t change its “hostile” policy.
