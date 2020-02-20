South Korea on alert after first coronavirus death

South Korea has reported its first death from the coronavirus outbreak, as the number of cases globally approaches 75,000.

China insists its containment measures are working, but people are still worried about returning to public areas.

Al Jazeera’s Adrian Brown reports from Hong Kong.

