South Korea says Kim Jong Un is alive and well | DW News

South Korean government officials are playing down speculation over the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, saying he is alive and well. Kim has not been seen in public for more than two weeks – and there have been unconfirmed reports that he was seriously ill following heart surgery.

