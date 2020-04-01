South Korea sees slight decline in new coronavirus cases

South Korea is continuing to see a slight decline in new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, but that news is tempered by emerging clusters of infected patients, according to a media report.

But the East Asian nation’s largely successful approach has been hailed by health officials around the world.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul on the reasons why.

