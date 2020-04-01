Share
0 0 0 0

South Korea sees slight decline in new coronavirus cases

57 mins ago

South Korea is continuing to see a slight decline in new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, but that news is tempered by emerging clusters of infected patients, according to a media report.
But the East Asian nation’s largely successful approach has been hailed by health officials around the world.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul on the reasons why.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #SouthKorea #COVID-19

Leave a Comment