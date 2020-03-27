South Korea: Seoul”s Incheon Airport sets up testing booths to curb COVID-19 spread

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

South Korea’s largest airport has started to test passengers arriving in Seoul for COVID-19 on Thursday, in order to try and curb the spread of the virus.

The testing began to operate as 39 new imported cases, most of who were from Europe and the US, were reported in the South Korean capital.

Footage shows passengers walking through the checkpoints as medical personnel in full sanitation gear carry out several tests. The facilities reported an estimate of 2,000 COVID-19 tests can be performed every day across the 16 open-air testing booths installed in five locations at the airport.

“We didn’t really know what was expected of us when we arrive here. It’s very professional. Is a good thing for South Korea to be testing us. We understand that. Because we understand that the fear for the virus,” said one tourist at the testing facilities.

South Korea has reported 104 more cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, after registering a drop of cases in the last week, raising the total number of infections to 9,241.

