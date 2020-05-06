-
South Korea’s president gives virtual tour of Blue House
To celebrate Children’s Day amid the coronavirus pandemic, South Korea’s first couple switched to the popular video game Minecraft.
President Moon Jae-in and wife Kim Jung-sook offered a virtual view of their Blue House palace, instead of the traditional guided tour.
Using their Minecraft characters, they thanked kids for being patient with school closures and reminded them to wear masks and wash their hands.
