South Sudan flooding worsens humanitarian crisis

The World Food Programme is warning that the number of people in need of aid in South Sudan will increase this year.

Years of conflict have left nearly half of the population relying on food assistance.

And, as Al Jaazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports, recent flooding has made the situation worse for thousands more.

