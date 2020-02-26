Share
South Sudan forms transitional unity government

3 hours ago

Some in South Sudan have doubts about the future of the country’s transitional government.
The warring sides signed a power-sharing deal on Saturday – aimed at ending years of conflict.
Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan spoke to people in the capital, Juba, about how they feel about the deal.

