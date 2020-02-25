South Sudan rehabilitation centres struggling to serve those with disabilities

Years of violence and a poor healthcare system have left thousands of people in South Sudan with disabilities.

But the country of 12 million has only three orthopaedic rehabilitation centres.

And for many – these centres provide the only opportunity to restart their lives and allow them to earn a living.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from the South Sudanese capital Juba.

