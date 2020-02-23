South Sudan’s rival leaders join forces and declare peace

South Sudan’s rival leaders have formed a unity government – declaring an end to a civil war that’s killed more than 400-thousand people.

Former rebel leader Riek Machar has been sworn in as President Salva Kiir’s deputy.

It’s the third time they’re trying to form a coalition.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Juba, South Sudan.

