Southeast Asia countries step up measures against coronavirus

Malaysia has rolled out some of the most drastic restrictions seen across Asia, to stop the spread of the virus.

Its borders are now closed to tourists, and Malaysians themselves cannot leave for two weeks.

The country has more cases than anywhere else in Southeast Asia, but there are concerns about undetected cases in the region.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Jakarta.

