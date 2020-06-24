Southern Mexico hit by powerful earthquake | DW News

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 struck southern Mexico. Officials say at least 6 people have been killed.

The epicenter of the quake was located near the Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca. The tremors knocked out power and caused cracked buildings. Shifting pavement could be felt hundreds of kilometers away in Mexico City.

