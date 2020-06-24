-
Southern Mexico hit by powerful earthquake | DW News - 17 hours ago
-
Malawi votes in presidential re-run - 17 hours ago
-
Coronavirus live: UK health leaders warn of ‘real risk’ of second wave - 18 hours ago
-
France: XR activists rally in front of Interior Ministry in Paris - 18 hours ago
-
Russia: Military equipment arrives in central Moscow ahead of V-Day parade - 18 hours ago
-
USA: Trump vows to stop “left-wing mob” from toppling statues with 10-year prison sentences - 18 hours ago
-
Arab League calls for Libya ceasefire, peace talks - 19 hours ago
-
Fauci warns US on coronavirus as cases surge - 19 hours ago
-
UK must prepare for second virus wave, health leaders – Covid-19 Top stories this morning – BBC - 20 hours ago
-
USA: Adult film star Ron Jeremy charged with sexually assaulting four women - 21 hours ago
Southern Mexico hit by powerful earthquake | DW News
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 struck southern Mexico. Officials say at least 6 people have been killed.
The epicenter of the quake was located near the Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca. The tremors knocked out power and caused cracked buildings. Shifting pavement could be felt hundreds of kilometers away in Mexico City.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Mexico #Oaxaca #Earthquake