SpaceConnectsUs ESA Astronauts give their tips for isolation

ESA Astronauts to offer inspiration during isolation in #SpaceConnectsUs. The programme will feature remote connections with astronauts and guests from all over the world. The presenters and guests will speak to children, young adults and their families and friends about their experience and techniques in confined places, lessons in life from space exploration, their trust in science and their sources of inspiration. The programme runs in four language segments starting at (17:00 CET) in german, Italian (18:00 CET), French (19:00 CET) and English (20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT).

