Spain: 15 tons of medical supplies arrive from China for use in fight against coronavirus
Footage filmed on Wednesday shows 15 tons of medical supplies piled up at a logistics centre in Valencia, after their arrival from China on Tuesday, from where they were purchased by regional authorities.
The shipment includes 3,800,000 face masks, about 5,000 protective suits and 200,000 gloves, and its destination will be different medical and social health centres such as nursing homes.
Spain has registered 3,434 deaths and 47,610 people infected with coronavirus, with almost 8,000 infected and 738 deaths in the last 24 hours. Madrid remains the area worst-affected by the outbreak in Spain.
Some hospitals and health centres have criticised the lack of protective equipment for health personnel.
