-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Spain: Air Canada plane flying at low altitude to burn fuel ahead of emergency landing
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: Beatriz M.Blancas / @Beatrizxy
An Air Canada flight is preparing for an emergency landing at Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez-Barajas Airport after experiencing problems with its left hand engine on Monday.
Footage shows the plane flying at low altitude near the town of Tres Cantos, near Madrid, to burn as much fuel as possible before landing.
An Air Force F-18 photographed the damage to the landing gear and spoke to the pilot, after which they decided that the landing would finally take place at the airport at around 18:30 GMT.
According to the Spanish Union of Airline Pilots (SEPLA), the aircraft lost parts of its landing gear that made their way into one of the engines during take-off, forcing the pilot to request an emergency landing.
Video ID: 20200203-059
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200203-059
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly