Spain: Air Canada plane flying at low altitude to burn fuel ahead of emergency landing

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Beatriz M.Blancas / @Beatrizxy

An Air Canada flight is preparing for an emergency landing at Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez-Barajas Airport after experiencing problems with its left hand engine on Monday.

Footage shows the plane flying at low altitude near the town of Tres Cantos, near Madrid, to burn as much fuel as possible before landing.

An Air Force F-18 photographed the damage to the landing gear and spoke to the pilot, after which they decided that the landing would finally take place at the airport at around 18:30 GMT.

According to the Spanish Union of Airline Pilots (SEPLA), the aircraft lost parts of its landing gear that made their way into one of the engines during take-off, forcing the pilot to request an emergency landing.

Video ID: 20200203-059

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200203-059

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly