Spain: Air Canada plane seen flying over Madrid ahead of emergency landing
An Air Canada flight is preparing for an emergency landing at Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez-Barajas Airport after experiencing problems with its left-hand engine on Monday.
Footage shows the plane flying low over traffic and some buildings in Madrid to burn as much fuel as possible before landing.
An Air Force F-18 photographed the damage to the landing gear and spoke to the pilot, after which they decided that the landing would finally take place at the airport at around 18:30 GMT.
According to the Spanish Union of Airline Pilots (SEPLA), the aircraft lost parts of its landing gear that made their way into one of the engines during take-off, forcing the pilot to request an emergency landing.
