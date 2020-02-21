Spain: Ajax supporters gather in Madrid ahead of Getafe clash

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Around 1,400 Ajax supporters arrived in Madrid ahead of their club’s Europa League match against Getafe on Thursday. Getafe is a municipality of 183,374 inhabitants located 13km (eight miles) south of the Spanish capital’s central area.

More than 200 National Police and riot police officers supervised the supporters and there were no reported incidents.

The home side won 2-0 in the first leg of the Europa League clash.

