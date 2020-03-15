Spain and France impose sweeping restriction

Spain has followed Italy and imposed a nationwide lockdown following a sharp increase in infections.

It is not the only European country to consider emergency measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Spain #SpainLockDown #Coronavirus