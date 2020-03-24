Spain: Animals enjoy usual treatment at Madrid Zoo despite coronavirus closure

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Employee continued taking care of animals in Madrid Zoo Aquarium after it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as footage posted on Monday shows.

Caretakers with protective masks and gloves were filmed feeding and examining various inhabitants of the zoo.

“We are working on shifts so there are totally separated teams. Although we always wear masks and gloves, for us it is very common to take many precautions in our daily routine with safety distance between us,” said Eva Martinez, a veterinarian.

She added that despite the closure, the Madrid Zoo Aquarium will continue to use its social networks and media channels “to communicate different news” these days “so that children and families can stay tuned.”

Spain recorded a total of 2,696 deaths and 39,673 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

