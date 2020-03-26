Spain: Assange”s lawyer urges temporary release over coronavirus outbreak in UK *PARTNER CONTENT*

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange’s lawyer in Spain, Aitor Martinez, called for his client to be temporarily released, saying “the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic is radically changing the conditions in which Mr Assange stays in prison,” while speaking to RT via Skype from Madrid on Wednesday.

The lawyer warned of the implications of the coronavirus outbreak on Assange’s trial, stressing the risk of the virus’ spread inside Belmarsh prison, where he is held.

“Taking into account the risk that an outbreak could occur in Belmarsh prison, and considering Assange’s delicate health after seven years of his imprisonment, he must be temporarily released from prison,” Martinez said.

The lawyer pointed out Assange was unable to prepare for the trial on May 18, as the prison imposed restrictions on visits.

“On those grounds, if his temporary release from custody is not agreed upon by the British justice system, he is defenceless and in such conditions will not be able to prepare for his defence in court.”

Martinez also highlighted detention conditions at Belmarsh as especially risky during the pandemic, saying, “the specificity of Belmarsh prison consists in the high prisoner turnover. Furthermore, this prison is overcrowded, so it works beyond its limit. That is why prisoners are in close contact with each other there.”

According to the lawyer, British judges “can agree to his temporary release with additional conditions or simply without them.”

The WikiLeaks founder has been behind bars in Belmarsh prison since May 2019, after he was sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for breaching bail conditions to avoid extradition to Sweden over sexual assault allegations.

Despite the sentence coming to an end on September 22, a judge ordered Assange to remain in prison while facing proceedings which could lead to his extradition to the US.

