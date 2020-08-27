-
Spain: At least 26 arrested after riot in Melilla migrant centre
At least 26 inmates were arrested after a riot at the Center for Temporary Stay of Immigrants (CETI) in Melilla on Wednesday.
Footage shows some of the inmates being taken away in handcuffs after their arrest, while police officers inside CETI assess the damage to the facility. According to reports, at least nine officers were injured in the riot.
Local media report that the inmates are demanding to be transferred to a facility on the Spanish peninsula, arguing that the overcrowded conditions of the migrant centre could provoke an outbreak of cases of COVID-19 after one of the inmates was reportedly infected.
The Center for Temporary Stay of Immigrants has an official capacity of 782 individuals, but currently hosts some 1,300 inmates.
