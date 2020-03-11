Spain: At least one dead and several injured after blast at a chemical company in Barcelona

At least one person died and six others were injured on Tuesday after a powerful explosion in an industrial area in the neighbourhood of La Verneda, in Barcelona.

The incident took place at the chemical company Proquibasa, located on the Via Trajana, at around 2.30pm local time (13.30 GMT). After the blast, Civil Protection activated an emergency plan.

Eleven firetrucks were deployed to the site of the explosion to extinguish the fire, as well as several ambulances to treat the injured.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

